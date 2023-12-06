- The SF City Hall-Civic Center holiday tree lighting is about to take place Wednesday night, and if you don’t want to brave this horrible weather, it will be streamed on Youtube at the link below. KGO estimates that Mayor Breed’s lighting of the tree is expected at “around 5:30 p.m.,” though the ceremony last until 7 p.m., and KGO also says there will be “a full bar” (though surely a cash bar) and fake snow flurries will be flying. [KGO]
- Another tragic shooting in Las Vegas Wednesday left a reported three people dead and one injured. Shots were first heard at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) campus just before noon Wednesday, and parts of campus were closed and evacuated, and by 2 p.m. Las Vegas police announced that “The suspect is deceased.” They will likely elaborate on this at a Wednesday night briefing. [KVVU]
- Thursday night will be the first night of Hanukkah, but the ongoing Israel-Hamas tensions have synagogues and Jewish groups worried about public displays of their Judaism. Rabbi Mychal Copeland of SF’s LGBTQ synagogue Sha’ar Zahav tells the Examiner that “There’s a piece of the tradition where you’re supposed to put a menorah in the window so everybody can see the joy that you’re celebrating,” but some are worried about publicly displaying menorahs, or are hesitant to wear Star of David necklaces or yarmulkes. [Examiner]
- SFPD says they arrested seven shoplifting suspects Tuesday in another undercover “blitz”operation at an unnamed store with a “high number of shoplifting incidents” on the 1500 block of Polk Street. (My money would be on it having been the Walgreens there). [SFPD]
- Turns out that Oakland’s flailing and frequently delayed 911 system may be the result of the city’s inability to process more than 1,000 job applications, even though they have vacancies galore. [NBCBayArea]
- After Sunday’s wild physical confrontation with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw and the Philadelphia Eagles’ head of security, Greenlaw says he’s apologized and both sides have made up. [Chronicle]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist