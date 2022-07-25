Security camera video catches the entire heist, as two suspects plow a car through the front window and all the way into the back of a Lower Dimond’s ice cream shop Flavor Brigade, just to make off with an ATM machine.

A lot of parents are going to have to disappoint their kids in Oakland’s Lower Dimond neighborhood, over the sudden destruction of an ice cream, frozen bananas, and Italian ice shop. KTVU reports that the Fruitvale Avenue ice cream shop Flavor Brigade had its storefront completely destroyed in an ATM theft, and Flavor Brigade’s security camera catches the entire incident as seen below.

The incident took place last Monday around 2 a.m. An automobile just straight up rams into the storefront windows and doors, and two suspects hop out and clear benches and coolers to create a path for the car to ram further into the shop. With more space created, the car then rams further, several times, until the ATM is dislodged. The ATM is then dragged out of the store and the suspects make off.

Clearly the suspects did more damage to the car than the value of whatever cash can be procured from the ATM. Though as we've seen in the past, if you use a stolen vehicle, perhaps the damage to the vehicle is not such a relevant factor.

The shop said in an Instagram statement that “Someone drove their car right through the front window to steal the ATM smashing and destroying everything in its path. We lost almost everything. Multiple freezers, the countertop, the product, the wall and floss, windows and register have all been destroyed.”

A Flavor Brigade fan has established a GoFundMe for repairs to the shop, which has hot nearly 40% of its goal in the first two days. We see that Bay Area comic W. Kamau Bell is the top donor. Be like W. Kamau Bell!

KPIX spoke within Flavor Brigade’s owners, and the robberies are “progressively getting worse," according to co-owner Braedon Galloway. "The first one was a rock thrown through the window and a little bit of change stolen from the register. The second time they shot a gun through the window and stole a little bit of change out of the register. Obviously, this time, it progressively got worse and they drove a car through."

This is clearly an enormous amount of effort and damage just to procure a small amount of cash.

"Our employees are out of work, everybody's gotta pay bills,” Galloway told KPIX. “We have vendors who we supply that support their whole families and livelihoods. You're affecting a lot of people for nothing.”

According to Flavor Brigade’s Instagram statement, “Because of the cost, we will be closed for the next few days, possibly leading into weeks or even a month.”

If you want to support Flavor Brigade throughout this ordeal, there is the GoFundMe, plus you can visit their other location in Pleasanton.

Related: San Jose Man Charged With 20 Counts Of Burglary for Stealing Entire ATMs Filled With Cash [SFist]

Image: flavorbrigade via Instagram