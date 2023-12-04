- The San Francisco Unified School District reached a tentative agreement late Sunday night to stave off a planned strike by tradespeople. The district's plumbers, construction workers and tradespeople, around 65 of them, were planning to picket over wages they say they are owed. [KRON4]
- A woman in San Mateo had a Christmas tree stolen right off of her car's roof last week. A suspect was seen taking the $250 tree, which was tied to the woman's Honda, and putting it in his SUV. [KTVU]
- A new Beach Hazards Statement has been issued by the National Weather Service for sneaker waves and rip currents along the NorCal coast. The warning expires Tuesday at 4 a.m. [KRON4]
- Oakland police found an explosive device in a residential neighborhood Sunday afternoon, on the 2800 block of Coolidge Avenue, and they are investigating. [KRON4]
- Spotify, which has offices in San Francisco, announced Monday it was cutting 17% of its workforce, or around 1500 jobs. [Associated Press]
- The White House issued a warning to Congress Monday morning that aid funding to Ukraine has nearly run out, and "This isn't a next year problem." [KPIX]
- Alaska Airlines announced Sunday that it is purchasing Hawaiian Airlines for $1.9 billion, raising questions for consumers and regulators. [KPIX]
Photo: Tareq Ismail