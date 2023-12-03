A union representing approximately 80 district employees responsible for maintaining public school buildings across San Francisco is accusing the district of unfair labor practices, and several workers plan to picket school buildings on Monday.

The labor union, called Common Craft, announced the one-day strike this weekend, claiming that the school district owes employees unpaid wages, among other issues, per ABC7. Common Craft reportedly claims that the district has committed labor law violations leading up to a planned arbitrator hearing, in violation of a contract signed by the union and district in October 2021.

However, the school district said that it only became aware of the situation on Friday and are continuing active negotiations.

This is not the first time the school district has been accused of unpaid wages and other labor law violations, amid another host of issues such as declining enrollment. As recently as October, teachers were upset about the lack of a raise, threatening to strike until a late-night bargaining session that produced a new deal with a substantial pay raise. And it wasn’t just teachers, either, as custodians and school staff were also on the verge of striking, potentially causing massive school closures across the district.

Now, this upcoming Common Craft strike on Monday will reportedly include plumbers, roofers, carpenters, and other construction workers, who apparently will be at the school district's maintenance and operations facilities on Toland Street starting at 6 a.m. Monday.

