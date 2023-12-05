Actor Ryan Gosling of course charmed everyone at the SFFILM Awards Monday night, where he was presenting an award to director Greta Gerwig. Gosling also surprised the room by pledging $20,000 during the auction-style pledge drive, and Gerwig ended up doing the same. [Chronicle]

Nicholas Cage was also being honored at the ceremony, and he said, "I'm very happy to be back in this beautiful city, my second time here at this film festival, longest running film festival in the United States." [KPIX]

Dense fog around the Bay was making driving treacherous Tuesday morning in many spots. [KTVU]

This is Tule fog season for the Bay region, which is different than the advection fog we get in the summertime, so beware this may keep happening. [Chronicle]

Three teen suspects — one 14-year-old and two 16-year-olds — were arrested following an incident Sunday in a San Mateo park in which a man was allegedly assaulted while he tried to intervene in a fight. [Bay Area News Group]

Police in South San Francisco arrested a 21-year-old male for DUI on Monday after he was allegedly seen asleep behind the wheel of his pickup truck, and when he was awoken by police officers, he allegedly accelerated and rammed two San Bruno Police Department vehicles. [Facebook]

A 3.5M earthquake Monday evening, centered near Fullerton, caused around 35 rides at Disneyland to be temporarily closed for inspection. [SFGate]

As was expected, Assemblymember Evan Low has joined the race for Anna Eshoo's congressional seat. [Bay Area News Group]

Top image: Actor Ryan Gosling presents the Irving M. Levin Award for Film Direction to Filmmaker Greta Gerwig at the 2023 SFFILM Awards Night at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on December 04, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)