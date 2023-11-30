- Northern California skywatchers may be able to catch a glimpse of the Northern lights late tonight, likely around midnight and the hours afterward. The celestial phenomenon called aurora borealis is usually only visible to those in Alaska and Canada, but solar activity is expected to make the lights visible further south. Look for the red patches! [Chronicle]
- Former San Jose mayor Sam Liccardo has filed papers to run for the U.S. House of Representatives seat of the retiring Anna Eshoo. Though Liccardo insists he has not made up his mind on whether he’s running to represent the peninsula and South Bay district that spans from San Mateo County to south of Los Gatos. [Bay Area News Group]
- The Richmond Chevron refinery that was flaring this week got four notices of violation over the incident. The ten-hour flare-up prompted more than a hundred complaints, and Chevron was cited by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District for visible emissions, causing a public nuisance, and there may be more violations on the way. [KTVU]
- Sports talk radio station KNBR laid off former Giants and A’s catcher F.P. Santangelo and Paul “Mac” McCaffrey who host that station’s 6-10 p.m. call-in show, canceling the 51-year-old show and replacing it with a national syndicated show. [NBC Bay Area]
- A coyote on the I-280 onramp near Fifth and King streets held up traffic for about an hour Thursday morning, but was rescued, and “The coyote was healthy and unharmed, just a little tired," according to an Animal Care & Control spokesperson. [KPIX]
- Reminder! Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour premieres tonight, and plays throughout the weekend and beyond. [KTVU]