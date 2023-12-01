The House of Representatives just voted 311-114 to expel George Santos for being a messy, likely criminal charlatan. It's the first time such an expulsion has happened in two decades, and only the sixth time it's happened in U.S. history. [The Hill]

One person was fatally stabbed Thursday evening in East Oakland, on the 2600 block of 74th Avenue. [KRON4]

A 34-year-old pedestrian was killed early Friday near downtown Oakland, at the intersection of West Grand Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Way, in a hit-and-run. [East Bay Times]

A man was killed by a BART train Thursday night at Richmond Station after he stepped into the trackway, after which the station was closed for two hours while the coroner responded. [KRON4]

Late Thursday, BART police named the suspect, Jerry Howard, who has been arrested for entering the Transbay Tube and disrupting BART service on Wednesday evening. [KPIX]

A coyote got onto the 280 freeway in San Francisco Thursday morning, and then got a police escort to safety before it ran free. [ABC 7]

A Berkeley woman, Yael Nidam-Kirsht, just flew to Israel to see her sister-in-law, Rimon Kirsht, who was among the hostages just released by Hamas. [KPIX]

Former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor has died at the age of 93, due complications from advanced dementia, probably Alzheimer's, and a respiratory illness. [KPIX]

Top image: Rep. George Santos (R-NY) is surrounded by journalists as he leaves the U.S. Capitol after his fellow members of Congress voted to expel him from the House of Representatives on December 01, 2023 in Washington, DC. Charged by the U.S. Department of Justice with 23 felonies in New York including fraud and campaign finance violations, Santos, 35, was expelled from the House of Representatives by a vote of 311-114. Santos is only the sixth person in U.S. history to be expelled from the House of Representatives. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)