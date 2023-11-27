One of two men who were stabbed and attempting to drive themselves to SF General's emergency room Friday night/Saturday morning has died from his injuries. He was 27 years old.

The crash happened around 12:25 a.m. on November 25 at the Walgreens on Potrero Avenue, less than two blocks away from Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. The SFPD says they responded to a report of a crash with injuries, and when they arrived on the scene they found a 27-year-old male and a 34-year-old male both suffering from stab wounds.

Police say that the men were attempting to drive themselves to the emergency room, but the driver was clearly impaired and or wounded enough that they crashed into the front door of the Walgreens before getting there.

Medics arrived on the scene and the men were taken to SF General, but the 27-year-old succumbed to his injuries.

KTVU's Henry Lee reported on the crash Monday, via footage posted to the Citizen app.

Car crashes into @Walgreens at 24th & Potrero - inside are 2 men who tried to take themselves to hospital after being stabbed. One man, 27, dies, other, 34, has life-threatening injuries, per @SFPD @SFPDMission @SFPDInvestigate. 📹: @CitizenApp pic.twitter.com/x64Dt1ZLvx — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) November 27, 2023

This appears to have been San Francisco's 52 homicide of the year to date. Also on Saturday morning, around 4:20 a.m., two individuals were shot, one of them fatally, on the 400 block of Turk Street in SF's Tenderloin.

If you have any information about the double stabbing on Saturday, you're asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.