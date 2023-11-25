Police are investigating after a shooting in the early hours of Saturday killed one person and injured another.

The shooting occurred on the 400 block of Turk Street, according to KRON4. Gun shots reportedly broke out around 4:18 a.m. on November 25, prompting a police response to the area.

On scene, officers reportedly found two individuals allegedly already engaged in gunfire. when officers arrived at the location.

Both seemed to be suffering from gunshot wounds, and emergency responders helped transport them to a nearby hospital.

Sadly, one of the suspects was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the second suspect is reported to have sustained injuries classified as non-threatening.

That marks the 49th homicide of the year in San Francisco, compared to 48 at this same time last year, according to SF police.

The identities of the victims ad suspects haven’t been released publicly, nor has more information about the circumstances of this shooting. The San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail has assumed control of the ongoing investigation into the incident and are urging anyone with information related to the shooting to come forward.

Feature image of the 400 block of Turk St. via Google Street View.