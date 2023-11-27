- Chevron's Richmond refinery was flaring on Monday, sending plumes of black smoke over the Bay, due to an apparent power failure. The refinery said it was working "quickly to minimize" the impacts of the incident, and no shelter-in-place order was issued. [KPIX]
- Former Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Paul Watford, who resigned in May to join a private practice in Los Angeles, told a law journal and subsequently the Chronicle that he left the court because of the Supreme Court's rightward shift. SCOTUS rulings on abortion, gun control and more made Watford realize "in most of the high-profile areas in which the court was going to issue major decisions, my own views as a judge would be out of sync with what the Supreme Court was deciding in area after area." [Chronicle]
- A 28-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday night in Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood. The shooting happened on the 1900 block of Crosby Avenue just after 7 p.m., and the victim's name has not been released. [KRON4]
- A 28-year-old Solano County man has been charged with using his car as a deadly weapon following an incident in Fairfield on Friday night that left two victims with head injuries. [KTVU]
- Oakland police have identified a 34-year-old man, Marquis Baxter, as the person who was fatally shot on 19th Street in downtown Oakland on October 29, and no arrests have yet been made in the case. [East Bay Times]
- Bank of America, the biggest national bank operating in the Bay Area, has plans to close over 100 branches nationwide, including some here. [SF Business Times]
- A prominent Bay Area defense attorney, Dublin-based David Jonathan Cohen, has been accused by the state bar association of multiple ethics violations, including misappropriating an incarcerated client's funds, and collecting $632,000 in fees from the client without their consent. [Mercury News]
