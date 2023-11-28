- Scattered rain showers will hit the Bay Area tonight, likely after 10 p.m., with some continuing into the morning hours Wednesday. Most of the region has a 75% chance of seeing some rain, though rainfall totals will be small. [Chronicle]
- Four people were hospitalized with injuries after a car crashed into a 7-11 store in Novato Monday evening. [KRON4]
- The annual lighting of the Castro neighborhood Christmas tree happened Monday night, and merchants say they need help from the city to keep the neighborhood lively, festive and safe this holiday season. [NBC Bay Area]
- Tomorrow (Wednesday, November 29) is the last day you will be able to use a paper ticket on the BART system, so use 'em if you've got 'em. [BART]
- Crocker Galleria buffet lunch spot Julie's Kitchen is facing eviction despite having paid its rent throughout the pandemic, due to a stipulation about it paying out a $500K minimum in its gross sales. [Chronicle]
- Local ABC affiliate KGO has launched their Holiday Yule Log fireplace stream, which you can find here.
- Production of the stainless steel-covered Tesla Cybertruck has already proved daunting for the company, and CEO Elon Musk is already lamenting that it is too complicated, like the unsuccessful Model X was. [Bloomberg]
- In a perhaps futile but notable move, the Koch network, Americans for Prosperity Action, has thrown its endorsement and financial support behind Nikki Haley in the GOP presidential race. [New York Times]
Photo: Luis Andres Villalon Vega