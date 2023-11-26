- On Saturday afternoon in Brisbane, a southbound Caltrain collided with and fatally injured a pedestrian. That marks the second fatal Caltrain pedestrian incident within two days, after a 65-year-old man was killed by a Caltrain in Redwood City on Friday, and the 14th fatality of this type this year. [Mercury News]
- A 20-year-old San Francisco man, Leion Butler, is in federal custody, facing a murder charge in connection with the discovery of a man's body at Crissy Field earlier this month. Butler was arrested after surveillance footage reportedly linked him to the abandoned vehicle of the victim, 32-year-old Hamza Walupupu of Alameda County. [Examiner]
- On Thanksgiving Eve, multiple businesses on one block in Oakland, including three restaurants and a retail shop, were targeted by burglars who stole hundreds of dollars and damaged properties. The owner of one of the businesses, Umami Mart, said theives even ripped the alarm panel off the wall, and she’s now worrying about property insurance, amid reports of insurance providers dropping businesses due to increased claims. [KTVU]
- In more Oakland news, on Thanksgiving, an Oakland Police vehicle was struck by a sideshow participant as it tried to drive through the sideshow around 80th Avenue and International Boulevard. The sideshow involved 15 to 20 cars and approximately 30 onlookers on foot. [KRON4]
- Cal secured bowl eligibility with a decisive 33-7 victory over UCLA in the Pac-12 regular-season finale Saturday night, becoming bowl-eligible for the first time since 2019. The win has stirred hopes for fans that the Golden Bears might make it to the Rose Bowl, which it hasn’t played since 1959 and hasn't won since 1938. [Chronicle]
- Monarch butterflies are back on the Central Coast, with an estimated 13,000 currently in spots around Santa Cruz. Check out some photos of these black and orange beauties on their annual migration from Canada and the Pacific Northwest on their way down to Mexico. [Santa Cruz Sentinel]
- A former elementary school teacher in the South Bay, Bryan Rios, was arrested by detectives this week following allegations of inappropriate touching made by a student during a class at Theuerkauf Elementary School several years ago. The report prompted a police investigation, and marks the third active legal case against Rios in Santa Clara County, although he is no longer employed by the school. [Chronicle]
