- In response to the 2021 smash-and-grab crime spree that impacted Union Square and led to the closure of major retailers, there will be an increased police presence in the popular SF shopping area this year. Extra officers will patrol Union Square 24/7 during the holiday shopping season, starting for this weekend’s Black Friday shoppers. [KTVU]
- Salmon spawning has commenced in Muir Woods this year, particularly in the small Redwood Creek. The watershed, covering 8.7 miles of small creeks and springs on the southerly side of Mount Tamalpais, sees spawning from the coho salmon and steelhead around this time every year, and visitors can go see. [Chronicle]
- A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Caltrain just before 3 p.m. north of Redwood City Station on Friday afternoon, involving a commuter train carrying 149 passengers. Transit police are currently investigating, and details about the victim are not immediately available. [Chronicle]
- Community organizers are planning a rally to call for a halt to the $80 million expansion of the Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County, currently set to add approximately 38,000 square feet of mental health facilities to the current jail. The organization will conduct a funeral procession from the Rene C. Davidson Courthouse to the Alameda County Administration Building on November 28 at 3 p.m. [KPIX]
- Ty Warner, the billionaire behind Beanie Babies, announced the reopening of his Coral Casino Beach and Cabana Club in Montecito. After its closure in March 2020 for renovations and amid COVID-19 restrictions, Warner informed club members that the private establishment is scheduled to reopen on January 20, 2024. [SFGATE]
- A Bay Area dentist, Dr. Alireza Moheb, received one year of federal supervised release instead of jail time after pleading guilty to distributing opiate painkiller prescriptions in exchange for cocaine from Antioch drug dealers. [Mercury News]
- In an In-Season Tournament game, Stephen Curry led the Golden State Warriors to a 118-112 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Curry scored 35 points, tying his season-high, with seven successful threes. [KPIX]
Feature image via Unsplash/Aiden Frazier.