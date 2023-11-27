- There were no major issues at SFO over the holiday weekend, but passenger numbers were still below pre-pandemic levels. Traffic through the airport over Thanksgiving was at 85% of pre-pandemic times. [ABC7]
- An ambush-style armed robbery was caught on camera outside a 7-11 in Oakland on Saturday. Multiple, masked and armed suspects held up a cigarette delivery truck, first aiming weapons at a security guard who was trying to guard the delivery against theft. [KPIX]
- Brrr! Were you chilly this morning? Be glad you don't live in the North Bay, where overnight lows were in the 20s in some spots. [Chronicle]
- Ghost kitchens continue to be a problem for multiple Bay Area neighborhoods, including an area around Charter Oak Street in San Francisco which is home to a Cloud Kitchens facility. [Chronicle]
- As the vending ban takes effect in the Mission District today, vendors will be gathering at 11 a.m. at 24th and Mission to protest. [KRON4]
- According to a new study, non-elderly homeless people are 3.5 times more likely to die unnecessarily than their housed counterparts. [Chronicle]
- Cupertino is seeing it's first "builder's remedy" project, which is a 141-unit apartment complex that is 25 feet taller than the existing zoning would have allowed. [Bay Area News Group]
- Some guy stripped down to his underwear and wandered around the "It's a Small World" ride at Disneyland on Sunday, leading to the ride getting shut down for an hour, and the guy got arrested. [KTVU]
Photo: Arun Kuchibhotla