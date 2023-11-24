- This weekend will see some dropping temperatures and the possibility of harsh “sneaker waves” along the coast. Some freeze and frost warnings were issued for the North Bay and parts of San Benito County, although several spots around the Bay are expected to experience temperatures below 40 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday nights. [Mercury News]
- Thanksgiving weekend drivers can expect some delays, as all lanes of Highway 1 were blocked on a Friday afternoon due to a crash near the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 84 in San Gregorio. The incident, reported at 3:04 p.m., involved a GMC Yukon fully engulfed in flames. [KRON4]
- In a new shoplifting strategy, three suspects apparently deliberately crashed a vehicle into a Pleasant Hill Kohl's department store on Thanksgiving evening to steal merchandise. The incident occurred around 7:45 p.m., and officers arrived to discover an unoccupied car and significant damage to store’s doors, although it was closed for the holiday with no staff or customers present. [KNTV]
- Early on Friday morning, two people were arrested by Benicia police for driving a stolen vehicle with a handmade written license plate. After pulling over the silver Kia, cops checked the vehicle identification number and saw the car had been reported stolen in Alameda County, and also found a “narcotics pipe”. [Chronicle]
- The San Jose mother Kelly Richardson, who was on the run from the police after her 18-month-old daughter, Winter Rose Rayo, died of a fentanyl overdose, has been located and taken into custody in San Jose. She was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on no bail status, expecting to face the same charges of murder that the child's father, Derek Vaughn Rayo, is. [KTVU]
- A group of pro-Palestinian protesters marched through the Westfield Valley Fair mall in San Jose during prime-time Black Friday shopping. Meanwhile, Israel says that an initial group of hostages, captured by Hamas during the October 7 attacks on Israel, was released from Gaza shortly after the start of the four-day cease-fire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas on Friday morning. [ABC7 / KPIX]
- A 21-year-old woman, Maricela Urias-Martinez, has been arrested and charged with the murder of 25-year-old Walter Mancia Menjiva in a fatal shooting in Oakland last September. Authorities stated that Urias-Martinez and Mancia Menjiva had a prior dating relationship, but other details haven’t been releaesd. [Mercury News]
