LCD Soundsystem

Date: December 30th & 31st

Time: 30th: Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm

Time: 31st: Doors: 8:00 pm | Show: 9:00 pm

Venue: Bill Graham Civic Auditorium - San Francisco, CA

Music lovers, get ready for an unforgettable New Year's Eve celebration as Another Planet Entertainment announces LCD Soundsystem's two-night event taking place on December 30 and 31, 2023, at the iconic Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco. Adding to the electric atmosphere will be special performances from acclaimed acts 2manydjs and Peaches.

LCD Soundsystem first emerged from New York City in July 2002 with James Murphy's debut recording as LCD and third release on his DFA label, "Losing My Edge." Since then, the band has seen numerous lineup changes but has always been known for delivering powerful, dance-inducing performances. The current lineup includes James Murphy, Pat Mahoney, Nancy Whang, Al Doyle, Tyler Pope, Korey Richey, Nick Millhiser, and Abi Echeverria.

LCD Soundsystem's storied history includes countless hit singles and critically acclaimed albums, such as "Sound Of Silver" and "This Is Happening," as well as their most recent release "AMERICAN DREAM," featuring the GRAMMY-winning song "Tonite." Fans were delighted in September 2022 when the band released its first new song in five years, titled "new body rhumba," written for Noah Baumbach's feature film White Noise.

The Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, named after the legendary concert promoter, has a rich history of hosting some of the most memorable cultural events in San Francisco. According to its official website, the venue was built in 1915 as part of the Panama-Pacific International Exposition and has witnessed events ranging from political conventions to famous speeches. The iconic venue has also played host to a diverse array of major artists, including Elton John, Lady Gaga, and Lizzo, making it the perfect backdrop for LCD Soundsystem's New Year's extravaganza.

With LCD Soundsystem's trademark blend of electrifying tunes and captivating stage presence, coupled with phenomenal support acts 2manydjs and Peaches, this event is poised to be the must-attend party of the year.

So mark your calendars and set your alarms, as tickets for this rare LCD Soundsystem event are bound to sell out quickly. Reserve your spot and get ready to groove into 2024 with the unforgettable energy that only LCD Soundsystem can provide, all amidst the illustrious backdrop of San Francisco's iconic Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.

LCD Soundsystem

Date: December 30th & 31st

Time: 30th: Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm

Time: 31st: Doors: 8:00 pm | Show: 9:00 pm

Venue: Bill Graham Civic Auditorium - San Francisco, CA

Photo: Getty Images