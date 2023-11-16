- President Joe Biden addressed the APEC CEO Summit Thursday morning, and had silver-tongued compliments galore for our often-badmouthed city of San Francisco. “This is a city synonymous with innovation and breaking barriers, where collaboration and coming together have always been the key to unlocking your potential,” Biden said of SF in his address to CEOs. "San Francisco's a natural place to gather to innovate and collaborate from the 2023 APEC Summit." He also added the one-liner that "This Moscone Center's about as big as my state” (of Delaware). If you’re so inclined, you can watch his full 21-minute address below. [White House Youtube channel]
- The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved a 13% PG&E rate hike Thursday, though PG&E had hoped for permission for nearly double that increase. PG&E had hoped to get permission for a gob-smacking 22% rate increase, so I suppose it’s a welcome compromise, and the rate hike will kick in January 1, 2024. [KPIX]
- SF’s historic landmark Haas-Lilienthal House is now closed to the public, and laid of all of the staff of SF Heritage who managed the house’s museum, amidst severe budget cuts for the organization. SF Heritage CEO Woody Labounty is now the only remaining employee there, but he vows the house will reopen for tours this spring, and private events will still be held at the house. [SFGate]
- A couple who were found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in Santa Rosa last week have been identified as 62-year-old Angela Smith and 56-year-old Michael Smith. [KRON4]
- Just like Gaza ceasefire advocates shut down westbound traffic on the Bay Bridge Thursday morning, a similar protest also shut down the Boston University Bridge for two hours Thursday morning as well. [HuffPost]
- A victory for drag queens nationwide, as the U.S. Supreme Court Florida blocked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s anti-drag performance law, with Trump appointees Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett siding with the drag queens. [CNN]
Image: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 16: U.S. President Joe Biden walks on stage before speaking during the APEC CEO Summit at Moscone West on November 16, 2023 in San Francisco, California. The APEC summit is being held in San Francisco and runs through November 17. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)