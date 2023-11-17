A San Jose 16-year-old is in custody on charges of making multiple attempts to run over pedestrians after a late-night dispute at a restaurant, and one of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

Some sort of 2 a.m. dispute among teens in San Jose prompted one of the teens to allegedly run over several of the others with a car. That happened in September, but now NBC Bay Area is reporting that one 16-year-old has been arrested for attempted murder, as well as two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, over the incident.

The suspect’s name has not been released, as that individual is a minor.

Part of the incident can be seen in the security footage video above (it’s a little graphic). This happened just after 2 a.m. on September 23 outside a restaurant near Stewart and Alum Rock avenues. The suspect allegedly followed the victims after the argument, running over more than one of them, and then fled the scene. According to KTVU’s account, the driver then returned and ran over another one of them, who suffered “life-threatening injuries,” according to that station.

The suspect was arrested Wednesday, November 8, and is currently in custody at Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall.

While an arrest has been made, this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact San Jose police Detective Martinez (#4533) by email at [email protected], or by phone at (408) 277-4161.

Image via San Jose Police Department