A teen driver who, after a heated exchange about driving too fast on suburban streets, used his vehicle as a weapon and repeatedly threatened to run over three people in a frightening incident in the Oakland hills last summer, has taken a plea deal and an attempted murder charge has been dropped.

Daniel Won, now 20, was driving a Chevrolet Volt on the 6600 block of Girvin Drive in Oakland last August when he ended up having a confrontation with 29-year-old paramedic Joseph Lax, who was driving with two passengers. The confrontation was reportedly about Won's driving, and Lax reportedly was yelling at him to slow down. Won was 19 at the time.

Lax and his two passengers exited their vehicle near the intersection of Girvin and Aitken drives, and Won then attempted three times to drive into them, ultimately striking Lax once, and he suffered a broken tailbone and bruised palm. Lax's girlfriend, who was pregnant at the time, was nearly struck by the car as well.

The incident was captured on cellphone video out of the window of a neighboring home. Before Won's car returned to strike Lax, the neighbors can be heard shouting, "He's coming back!"

Using a partial license plate number, police quickly tracked down Won and arrested him, and this week Won pleaded no contest to assault with a deadly weapon. As KTVU reports, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office dropped a charge of attempted murder, and Won will now receive two years' probation.

The Alameda County DA's office has not yet commented publicly on the outcome of the case.

