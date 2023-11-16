Kiki & Herb

Date: Friday, December 15th

Time: 8:00 pm

Venue: Castro Theatre - San Francisco, CA

The yuletide season in San Francisco is about to get a heavy dose of fabulousness and nostalgia combined, as the legendary punk cabaret duo, Kiki & Herb, waltz into the iconic Castro Theatre for an exhilarating holiday special on December 15th, 2023 – a performance spectacle San Francisco won't soon forget, growing their legacy.' Grab your seats at Ticketmaster.

Who are Kiki & Herb, you ask? Well, buckle up, because these two are not your average holiday act. Justin Vivian Bond and Kenny Mellman are the masterminds behind these larger-than-life personalities, a duo whose history is as flamboyant as their performances, with an awe-inspiring resume that spans decades and continents. They are a global cabaret phenomenon that has, over the years, seduced audiences from the Royal Shakespeare Company’s Swan Theatre to Sydney Opera House and even Carnegie Hall, as The Town Hall reports.

The pair performed a holiday show at The Curran in SF in 2022, in their first tour in 15 years.

Let's dive into this year’s “O Come Let Us Adore Them” holiday tour, a siren call for those who revel in the intersection of classic cabaret and avant-garde theatrics – their shows weave together a tapestry of musical renditions that pull from a seemingly endless repertoire that sweeps you from Nirvana to Broadway musicals without missing a beat.

Justin Vivian Bond and Kenny Mellman, the ingenious artists behind Kiki DuRane and Herb, concoct a world where music, storytelling, and fantasy intermingle, presenting a show that's part concert, part confession, and wholly entrancing; Kiki's monologues – poignant, tipsy narratives of a life extravagantly lived – are the perfect foil to the medleys and melodies that have audiences coming back time and time again. It's a pairing that has garnered them critical acclaim, including Obie and Bessie awards, as well as a coveted Tony Award nomination back in their 2007 Broadway stint.

Their upcoming Castro Theatre show, nestled in the heart of San Francisco, isn’t simply a performance; it's a cultural touchstone for an audience that yearns for the eclectic allure of old-world cabaret with a punk edge, a hallmark of entertainment that has felt at home in the city since Kiki & Herb’s inception in the 90s. The anticipation is palpable, the city's vibrant LGBTQ+ community and beyond, marking their calendars, knowing that a Kiki & Herb show isn’t just a night out – it's a historical whir through decades of drag artistry and musical genius, often referencing everything from myths to real-world icons, as suggested by their fictional but elaborate biography that spans centuries.

Kiki & Herb

Date: Friday, December 15th

Time: 8:00 pm

Venue: Castro Theater - San Francisco, CA