- Police in San Francisco are investigating after the discovery of a body near Crissy Field. Few details are available, but the body was found in the vicinity of the parking lot in the 1190 block of East Beach on Sunday morning. [KNTV]
- Over 1,000 people gathered at San Francisco State University for a summit organized by the “No to APEC Coalition” to protest the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference in SF this week. The summit, lasting nine hours, aimed to address the impact of APEC policies on individuals who are often excluded from discussions and is part of a series of actions planned by the coalition, including a march the following Sunday. [Chronicle]
- Former Oakland Raiders player, 33-year-old D.J. Hayden, died in a car crash Friday night in Houston, Texas, in which six lives were lost. The Houston Police Department reported that the collision occurred around 2 a.m. when an SUV went through an intersection and a speeding driver ran a red light, resulting in the SUV flipping and four immediate fatalities. [ABC7]
- California is adding media literacy to K-12 school curricula as part of a new law, effective next year. It will integrate media literacy into existing classes such as English language arts, science, math, and history-social studies, rather than introducing it as a separate course. [KQED]
- The owner of Port Bar in downtown Oakland, a gay bar that hosts DJs, drag shows, and karaoke, alleges that his landlord, Phil Leong of Alameda Bayfarm Investment, is attempting to push him out of his lease. The landlord is reportedly threatening to terminate the lease by the end of 2024, three years before its scheduled expiration. [KTVU]
- A Redwood City man was arrested this week on felony abuse charges after allegedly “terrorizing” his elderly parents and causing $30,000 in damage to their Redwood City home. He’s accused of "taking over" the residence and lighting a large fire in the backyard. [KRON4]
- Israeli ground forces are continuing their attack in Gaza, reportedly trapping thousands of individuals in its largest hospital, including staff, patients, and displaced people, without electricity, diminishing supplies, and facing gunfire. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected international calls for a cease-fire, insisting on the release of nearly 240 hostages captured by Hamas in an October 7 incident that triggered the ongoing conflict, even as tens of thousands of people have been killed. [KNTV]
