An 18-year-old was stabbed at Moss Beach in San Mateo County on Saturday night.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said they’re investigating, according to KRON4. Police officers reportedly responded to the scene on Lancaster Boulevard in Moss Beach, in a residential neighborhood halfway between Pacifica and Half Moon Bay, around 10 p.m.

Police apparently found that a fight between attendees at a nearby house party had spilled onto the street outside it, as the Mercury News reported.

On the scene, an 18-year-old male Half Moon Bay resident was suffering from multiple wounds. The victim was then taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, and authorities say that the suspect in the stabbing fled the scene before they arrived. The suspect reportedly remains at large. Identities haven’t identified the victim or suspects.

Police are asking for the public to offer any information regarding the incident to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous tip line at 1-800-547-2700.