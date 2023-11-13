- An atmospheric river storm may bring a fair amount of rain to the California coast starting Wednesday. It's too early to tell what the full impacts will be, but San Francisco could see upwards of 1.5 inches of rain. [New York Times / Chronicle]
- A 62-year-old motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon in a crash on Highway 1 in Los Gatos. [Bay Area News Group]
- Though people attending the APEC summit were arriving over the weekend, restaurants in the Moscone zone and on Yerba Buena Lane reported a pretty slow night on Sunday night. [KPIX]
- Abacá Restaurant at the Kimpton Alton Hotel near Fisherman's Wharf says it is closing for two days this week "due to the immense impact the APEC summit is having on the city of San Francisco." [KRON4]
- Waymo says it is cutting back on service to downtown during APEC. [KTVU]
- A Sonoma-based vending machine innovator has invented machines to replace whole store aisles that will effectively prevent shoplifting and remove the need for padlocked shelves. [NBC Bay Area]
- Donald Trump's older sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, has died, becoming the third sibling in the family to pass away. [ABC News]
Photo: Irvin Aloise