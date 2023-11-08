Don’t expect to be invited unless you’ve got ten grand laying around to spend, but Gavin Newsom is throwing a fundraising “super event” in SF for the Biden-Harris reelection campaign at some point during the APEC summit.

Despite a string of big Democratic wins in Tuesday night’s election results, those victories were tempered by the release of a CNN poll showing Biden running behind Donald Trump a year out from the 2024 presidential election. That comes after a Sunday New York Times poll showed Biden behind in five swing states expected to determine the outcome of the election.

Gavin Newsom is answering the call to shore up support for Biden, from a money perspective, at least. Politico reports that Newsom will be hosting a “super event” fundraiser for the 2024 Biden-Harris campaign at some point during the APEC summit proceedings set to start Saturday and run through next Friday.

The date and location of the event are not named. But recent Biden fundraising events in the Bay Area have required $5,000-$100,000 to attend, so that gives you a sense of the demographic that will be attending.

Politico notes that “Other hosts include Clint and Janet Reilly,” so it’s not out of the question that the event could be held at the Reillys’ home. Clint Reilly is a local real estate mogul who currently owns the SF Examiner (and killed off SF Weekly), ran a ton of political campaigns in the 1990s, and unsuccessfully ran against Willie Brown in the 1999 SF mayoral election.

According to Politico, the Biden reelection campaign expects to raise $2 billion over the course of the next year.

Image: LONG BEACH, CA - SEPTEMBER 13: U.S. President Joe Biden, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Jennifer Lynn Siebel Newsom wave to the crowd as they campaign to keep the governor in office at Long Beach City College on the eve of the last day of the special election to recall the governor on September 13, 2021 in Long Beach, California. Forty-six candidates, mostly Republicans, are attempting to overthrow the governor in the recall election a year ahead of the regularly scheduled gubernatorial vote. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)