What sounds like it was a targeted attack on an Oakland police officer ended with a man fatally shot outside the headquarters of the Oakland Police Department's Internal Affairs division.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday near Oakland City Hall, and SFist noted it earlier, in brief. More details have emerged, and Oakland police spokesperson Kim Armstead gave a press briefing about the shooting.

Armstead said that the officer, a 20-year veteran on the force, was approached by an armed individual near San Pablo Avenue and 16th Street Tuesday morning as he was on his way into work.

A source tells KTVU that after the officer got out of his car, the approaching "man then banged on the trunk of the officer's unmarked car and pulled out his weapon." Trying to evade the suspect, the officer reportedly got back into his car, and after allegedly being shot at by the suspect, fired through a rear window of the car, striking and killing the suspect.

According to Armstead, the officer then performed CPR on the victim until paramedics arrived. Other OPD officers also quickly responded to the scene because of a ShotSpotter activation.

The officer was uninjured, and was placed on administrative leave today, per department protocol.

Per KTVU, investigators from the Alameda County District Attorney's Office were on the scene later Tuesday morning.

Presumably, investigators from the state Attorney General's Office were involved as well, as AG Rob Bonta has said would occur in the event of any fatal officer-involved shootings in the state.

This officer-involved shooting follows a day after Berkeley police fatally shot an auto theft suspect.

