- The 24-year-old man believed to have killed a relative in Santa Rosa and escaped with her severed head was arrested and taken into custody in San Francisco around 11 a.m. Saturday, police said. They did not provide details of the arrest, but the suspect was at large, considered “armed and dangerous,” for almost two days after the alleged murder Thursday. [KTVU]
- A police chase across the Bay Bridge Friday night resulted in a multiple car crash in San Francisco at the intersection of Folsom and 11th streets that included a Waymo with a passenger. The driver and a few pedestrians were injured and taken to the hospital. [KGO]
- The organizers of Oakland First Friday announced that the monthly event would be taking a three-month break starting in January 2024 because they're facing a shortfall of revenue, as downtown Oakland put up some bike lanes that have limited the amount of vendors. Even though attendance is up, the organizers say that it costs $45,000 each night. [KTVU]
- The annual Golden Gate Half Marathon is set for Sunday, so the Golden Gate Bridge sidewalks will be closed from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. for the expected 5,000 runners, but shuttles will be available. [KPIX]
- Revel, the electric moped-sharing company, said that it’s pulling out of San Francisco will by mid-November, as it will refocus on electric ride-hailing and EV charging ventures. [Chronicle]
- Get ready to fall back when Daylight Saving Time to end early Saturday night, with the time change set to begin at 2 a.m. [NBC]
Image via Unsplash/Benjamin Ashton.