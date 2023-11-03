A 24-year-old man is believed to have killed a relative and absconded with her severed head in Santa Rosa, and the suspect remains at large and is considered dangerous.

The Santa Rosa Police Department responded to the report of a homicide Thursday, according to NBC Bay Area. And they did in fact find a body when they searched the scene on the 2500 block of Pomo Trail. Plus they have a suspect in the killing, 24-year-old Luis Gustavo Aroyo-Lopez. But one thing was still missing in this case: the human head of the murder victim.

“It is believed Aroyo-Lopez took the victim’s head with him when he left the residence and he may still be in possession of it,” police said in a statement. The victim is said to be a relative of Aroyo-Lopez.

WANTED: Assistance Needed in Locating a Homicide Suspecthttps://t.co/qP5JTto9Re pic.twitter.com/X0VHcxgQXQ — Santa Rosa Police (@SantaRosaPolice) November 3, 2023

Aroyo-Lopez is still at large, and his appearance can be seen above. He’s described as 5’ 6”, weighing around 150 pounds, and having with black hair and brown eyes.

In the words of a Santa Rosa police statement provided to the Chronicle, “He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve black hooded sweatshirt or jacket, black pants, and white shoes. Aroyo-Lopez has a large tattoo of ‘420’ and a marijuana leaf on the left side of his head.”

Police say they don’t know where Aroyo-Lopez may be heading, though he has relatives in the San Joaquin Valley. Anyone who sees Aroyo-Lopez is cautioned not to make contact with him, and just call 911.

He was reportedly recently released from a state prison for time served on assault with a deadly weapon and weapons charges.

Related: Sunset Homicide Victim's Severed Head Reportedly Found In Refrigerator; Case Might Be Linked to Daly City Shooting [SFist]

Image: Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene. (Getty Images)