Starting at 9 p.m. Friday night, a nine-mile stretch of I-680 southbound will be closed for pavement repairs all weekend long, and the detours will reverberate for drivers on roads all over the East Bay.

If you have any weekend plans that involve driving near Pleasanton or Sunol, there may delays, detours, and confusion. The Bay Area News Group has the reminder that a stretch of I-680 southbound in Pleasanton will be closed all weekend for pavement repairs. The closure kicks in at 9 p.m. Friday night, and that nine-mile segment of I-680 southbound will remain closed until 4 a.m. Monday morning.

Nothbound traffic on I-680 will still be open and unaffected by the closure.

The short and sweet description of the closure is seen above. Basically, it’s the nine miles of I-680 between its intersection with I-580 in Pleasanton, and its intersection with State Route 84 in Sunol. Seems simple enough.

@CaltransD4 closing SB I-680 betwn 580/680 connector & SR-84 THIS WEEKEND. Avoid area, consider transit - or take alt routes, but expect delays.

Closure spares motorists 40 nights of nighttime closures, increases safety. Details: https://t.co/VFqf3ZZsbq Hotline: (510) 286-0319 pic.twitter.com/4SVsDMhkCK — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) November 2, 2023

But things get much more complicated when you factor in all the detours, which stretch nearly from Napa all the way down to Sunol. Caltrans has a rundown of all nine detours that will be necessary for drivers to navigate this weekend’s closure.

That Caltrans rundown explains the repairs are necessary to “replace a portion of the existing deteriorated roadway with new pavement on southbound I-680, between I-580/I-680 Connector and Koopman Road. This work will repair deteriorating existing pavements and enhance motorist safety while reducing the number of nightly closures needed on the project.”

Caltrans also adds that the repairs could be rescheduled, because there is some possible rain in this weekend’s forecast.

Image: Road closed and detour signs w barrier up close (Getty Images)