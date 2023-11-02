- 42-year-old Daniel Garcia, the man accused in that bizarre Sunday spree in which he allegedly assaulted a parishioner at a North Beach church and then threw improvised bombs out of his car while fleeing police, entered a not-guilty plea Wednesday. Garcia was formally charged with assault, attempted murder, explosives charges, and numerous other felonies, and he's due back in court today. [KTVU]
- A new mural commemorating Sean Monterrosa, the Bernal Heights native who was killed by Vallejo police at age 22 in 2020, is set to be completed today during Dia de los Muertos. The mural is at the corner of 24th Street and South Van Ness. [Mission Local]
- A structure fire in the unincorporated Contra Costa County community of Canyon led to an evacuation warning overnight in the LaMorInda area. The fire spread to nearby vegetation and prompted a "significant dispatch" of Moraga-Orinda Fire District firefighters, who were assisted by Cal Fire, the East Bay Regional Park District Fire Department, and the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District in bringing the blaze under control. [KRON4]
- A Sonoma County sheriff's deputy was reportedly exposed to fentanyl early Wednesday morning while responding to a call, and a second deputy recognized what was happening and quickly administered naloxone. [Bay City News]
- John F. Shelley Drive in McLaren Park is going permanently car-free, and no one is making much of a fuss about it like they did JFK Drive. [Chronicle]
- YouTube just opened two new offices in San Bruno, in addition to existing headquarters there. [KRON4]
- San Francisco should begin seeing more tourism returning from China with the return this week of Air China's twice-weekly nonstop flights from Beijing, and United Airlines resuming daily nonstop flights to Beijing next week. [KPIX]