- The Castro neighborhood is breathing a sigh of relief after a weekend and a Halloween night in which nothing bad happened, and crowds were lively. There were no street closures, however plenty of people were out on Saturday and again on Tuesday, and it was the liveliest the neighborhood has been on Halloween (perhaps) since 2006. [KPIX]
- Tesla has been cleared of liability in a 2019 crash in which its Autopilot system was blamed, and three people were injured. [KPIX]
- That boarded-up former meth lab in San Jose, listed for $1.55 million, has sold for $780,000. [KRON4]
- As flu season arrives and COVID cases tick up, masks are going to be required in medical facilities in various parts of California — and the rule is already in place for Marin and Santa Clara counties. [KTVU]
- SF City Attorney David Chiu is now going after companies that sell illegal license plate concealers, which are readily available on Amazon and Walmart.com. [New York Times]
- SF-based cybersecurity company Splunk is laying off hundreds of workers, 7% of its workforce, ahead of its merger with Cisco. [Chronicle]
- A new pop-up warning is appearing in the DoorDash app that warns you that your food may take longer to arrive if you don't tip. [KPIX]
- The top of Salesforce Tower was, yet again, the Eye of Sauron for Halloween last night. [Twitter/X]
Photo: Darwin Bell