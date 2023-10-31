A grisly discovery occurred Tuesday morning at Lake Merritt when a clean-up volunteer found a suitcase floating in the lake with the human remains of someone’s dead body inside.

Shocking news from the park surrounding Oakland’s Lake Merritt Tuesday, as KTVU reports on the discovery of a suitcase floating in the water with the remains of a human body inside. That station notes the suitcase with the remains was first noticed at the 1900 block of Lakeshore Avenue, near Hanover Avenue, at the shore of the lake.



KPIX has video showing the suitcase floating in the lake, seen above. The Oakland Fire Department received a call reporting the suitcase shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday.



NBC Bay Area reports that the person who made the awful discovery was “A man working with a cleanup crew.” Oakland Fire Department spokesperson Michael Hunt confirmed to SFGate that "A person came across the suitcase."

Oakland PD investigating a body found at Lake Merritt near Lakeshore and Hanover Ave. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/cmSUpTA2cD — Velena Jones (@velenajones) October 31, 2023



The Oakland Police Department apparently knows the identity of the deceased. But KTVU reports that they are not disclosing that identity yet, as they are still notifying next of kin.

This may be the city's 108th homicide of 2023. Oakland's 107th homicide occurred around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, when a man was fatally shot near San Leandro and Stone streets in East Oakland.

If you have any information on this situation, you’re asked to call the Oakland PD Homicide Unit at (510) 238-3821. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Image: Shayla B. via Yelp