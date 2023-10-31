- A one-alarm household electrical fire caused some disruption on Hartford Street between 19th and 20th streets just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, but caused no injuries and did not spread to any adjacent households. SFPD said they responded to the electrical fire at 2:17 p.m., but had it extinguished by 2:45 p.m. [SFFDPIO via Twitter]
- After a third consecutive 49ers loss Sunday had people pointing fingers at the defense, the Niners pulled a trade deadline deal and acquired 2020’s No. 2 overall pick Chase Young from the Washington Commanders. Young was Nick Bosa’s teammate at Ohio State, and also made the 2020 Pro Bowl in his rookie season. [NBC Sports]
- The SFPD is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 11-year-old male Lemichael Humphrey, who was last seen Monday at around 7:50 a.m. Humphrey, seen here, is described as Black, 5’4”, 105 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes, and is considered at-risk due to a medical condition. [Hoodline]
- The vandalized Valencia Street ice cream shop Smitten says they will reopen, though they’re not sure when, but their GoFundMe campaign to help with repairs is off to a promising start. [MissionLocal]
- Julia Roberts’s Presidio Heights home sold for $500,000 below the asking price, but still fetched $11.25 million. [Chronicle]
- A nice Halloween nostalgia piece from SFGate, as they look back on the old KTVU monster movie show Creature Features, which aired from 1971–1984. [SFGate]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist