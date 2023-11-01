- A seven-year-old boy was struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday morning in Berkeley. The collision happened on Derby Street near San Pablo Avenue at around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, and the boy suffered a broken leg. [KTVU]
- There were multiple boats on fire Wednesday morning at the Oyster Point Marina in South San Francisco. The cause or the origin of the fires is still not known, and one injury has been reported. [KRON4]
Currently @SSFFire working multiple boat Fires in the Oyster Point Marina, Multiple Fire Agencies on scene, pic.twitter.com/87gvdBQpX7— SSF Fire Department (@SSFFire) November 1, 2023
- Some turbulent, wintry weather is headed our way this weekend, with rain likely by Sunday from an atmospheric river event that is scheduled to hit the California-Oregon border. [Chronicle]
- Police in South San Francisco responded to a report of a fight Friday night and ended up arresting a convicted felon for possession of cocaine and a firearm. [KRON4]
- A San Francisco jury found 34-year-old Melchor Manriquechan guilty of violently assaulting his girlfriend in August 2022, and he now faces six months in jail. [KRON4]
- The Oakland teachers' union put out a statement on the Israel-Hamas conflict, which has since been amended, that many saw as inflammatory and unbalanced. [KTVU]
- CalMatters has analyzed where the top donors are to the campaigns for Dianne Feinstein's senate seat, and one zip code in Los Angeles wins out. [CalMatters]