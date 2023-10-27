A 35-year-old woman is in stable condition after being shot multiple times, merely for honking at a driver who cut her off. But a 10-year-old girl who was in the car with her is thankfully unharmed.

A baffling road-rage incident in the vicinity of the Oakland Coliseum Wednesday night has left an unidentified 35-year-old woman shot and hospitalized, but in stable condition. And as the Bay Area News Group reports, she was shot simply because she honked at a driver who cut her off.

If there’s a silver lining to this madness, her 10-year-old daughter who was with her in the vehicle was not injured.

The incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday night on the 7100 block of Hawley Street. The vehicle with the woman and the girl was exiting I-880 at Hegenberger Road. Another vehicle cut her off, and she honked.

But the other driver tailed her to Hawley Street, where he got out of the vehicle and started shooting at the woman’s car. Bay Area News Group reports she was “struck more than once” by the gunfire.

The suspect vehicle is reportedly a Toyota Highlander.

Oakland police are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland Police Department Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426 or Crime Stoppers of Oakland at (510) 777-8572.

Image: Google Street View