- An 'inside slider' weather system is going to bring some high winds this weekend to the East Bay hills and North Bay highlands. The low-pressure system will bring some potentially fire-causing Diablo winds to Northern California and Santa Anas in Southern California. [Chronicle]
- Relatives of Gabriela Gonzalez, the 30-year-old woman who was fatally shot while driving on International Boulevard in Oakland last Saturday, are mourning her death and saying the public must do more to prevent violence. Gonzalez, who worked as a security guard, was one week shy of her 31st birthday. [KTVU]
- San Francisco police are on the hunt for a suspect in Thursday's double shooting in the Western Addition that left one person dead. [KPIX]
- Radio host, onetime gubernatorial candidate and long-shot Republican candidate for president Larry Elder is ending his presidential bid and endorsing Donald Trump. [New York Times]
- The Bay Area's Metropolitan Transportation Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to allocate $375 million to BART's rail extension into San Jose, representing the final piece of local and regional funding to the $12 billion project — the rest of which is hopefully coming from the federal government. [NBC Bay Area]
- A UC Berkeley expert says that San Francisco needs automatic gas shutoff systems like they have in L.A. and Japan to prevent post-earthquake fires. [NBC Bay Area]
- Taylor Swift has achieved billionaire status this week after the release of the Eras Tour movie and the re-recording of her nine-year-old album 1989. [Bloomberg]
Photo: Josh Hild