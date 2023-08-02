A Sunday melee on the suburban streets of San Mateo allegedly escalated from vehicular stalking, to threats with a knife, to a man being struck by a car, and one 24-year-old suspect is facing multiple charges.

It was not your usual case of road rage Sunday afternoon on the normally calm suburban streets of San Mateo. The Bay Area News Group describes a 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon road-rage incident that started when an unnamed daughter phoned her father, concerned that a black vehicle was following her. The father himself showed up at the scene in his own vehicle, to find the black car still allegedly tailing his daughter’s vehicle.

And then things got weird.

“As everyone was stopped at a red light at East Hillsdale Blvd and Curtiss St, the father got out of his car and confronted the driver of the black vehicle,” the San Mateo Police Department says in a release. “The driver [got out of his car and] brandished a knife and threatened the father. The suspect then got into his vehicle and drove at the father, who was struck by the car and the impact caused him to roll onto the hood.”

We do not have any word on the father’s current medical condition. But the Bay Area News Group reports the police identified, located, and arrested the suspect, 24-year-old San Mateo resident Thomas German two miles away. He was arrested without incident, and a knife matching the description was recovered from his vehicle.

German has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a deadly weapon other than a firearm, and making criminal threats. The police press release says German was booked into San Mateo County Jail, though as of Wednesday morning, jail records do not show German as still being in custody.

The San Mateo Police Department urges people to not get directly involved with potentially violent suspects. The department says in their release that “It's better not to confront or get involved in a conflict with the suspect. Be a good witness and call the police at (650) 522-7700 or call/text 911 for emergencies.”

