- There was a shooting Thursday afternoon in SF's Western Addition that has left one person dead. The shooting occurred near the intersection of Golden Gate Avenue and Buchanan Street, and it also left a second victim with non-life-threatening injuries; this was the city's 45th homicide of 2023, and the second killing in less than 24 hours. [KRON4]
- After spending nearly three years in jail for a murder he apparently did not commit, an East Bay man has been acquitted by a jury, even though he once confessed to the 2018 killing of an Alameda man. James Richards was pulled over by CHP two years after being cleared as a suspect in the 2018 murder, and confessed to the killing to CHP, but only as a way to talk to Oakland Police who he trusted more. His attorney argued his client was experiencing “paranoid delusion during the throes of a mental breakdown," and a jury agreed. [Bay Area News Group]
- The office building at 115 Sansome Street, which was put up for sale a few weeks ago, has reportedly received 23 offers. The intense interest is likely because the price has been marked way down, as the building last sold for $83 million in 2016, and is projected to go for around $36 million this time. [SF Business Times]
- You can now get a San Francisco 49ers-themed SF Public Library card, available at all SFPL locations citywide. Even if you already have a library card, you can swap your current card for the new 49ers version. [SFPL.org]
- The owner of the Chinese food and donut shop at 24th and Mission streets, China Express & Donuts, says he’s putting the place up for sale after 30 years in business. The asking price is just $150,000! [SFGate]
- The suspect in Wednesday’s Lewiston, Maine shooting, whose home is currently surrounded by law enforcement hoping to arrest him, was treated at a mental health facility over the summer after “erratic behavior” at a military base. [KGO]
- Former Giants manager Dusty Baker, who took the team to the 2002 World Series during the Barry Bonds era, announced his retirement Thursday. He retires as Major League Baseball’s seventh-winningest manager of all time. [MLB]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist