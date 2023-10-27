- Police in San Francisco arrested a murder suspect following a fatal stabbing on Market Street early Thursday morning. Homicide investigators identified the suspect and, by 7 a.m., arrested 41-year-old Paul Durden around Jerrold and Upton avenues and booked him into San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of homicide. [KPIX]
- Daniel Serafini, the former Major League Baseball pitcher facing charges for the alleged murder of his father-in-law and attempted murder of his mother-in-law in their Lake Tahoe home in 2021, has been transferred from Nevada to California. His arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 31. [KRON4]
- A new Chinatown night market is scheduled for November 10 and 11 on a two-block section of Grant Avenue in San Francisco, coinciding with the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in the city. It’ll feature street food vendors, new street lanterns in the area, and some street closures. [Chronicle]
- A California judge sat down with ABC7 to talk about what the implementation of California's CARE Act might look like. Under the new law, individuals, including first-responders and family members, can request assistance for individuals with severe mental illnesses like schizophrenia. [ABC7]
- Damon Covington, who initially served as the interim chief Oakland Fire Department for the past few months, has been officially appointed as the permanent chief. He’s originally from the East Bay and has worked in the department in various positions for 24 years. [KTVU]
- Gas thieves have been targeting cars all over Richmond, drilling into gas tanks or siphoning gas. [NBC Bay Area]
- Around 2 a.m. Friday morning, a fatal accident occurred near the Highway 85-101 connector in Mountain View when a solo vehicle crashed into the curve, resulting in the vehicle going off the connector, catching fire, and killing the driver. [KNTV]
Feature image via Unsplash/DAVID NIETO.