A Thursday morning confrontation between two men resulted in the stabbing and death of one of them, an unnamed 39-year-old male victim.

While we don’t have many details yet, the Chronicle reports that a man was stabbed and killed shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning near the intersection of Market and Octavia streets.

Per the Chronicle, there was apparently “a confrontation” between a 40-year-old man and a 39-year-old man. During that confirmation, the 39-year-old man was stabbed by the other man.

The stabbing victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and later died, according to SFPD. Police have not released a description of the suspect.

According to SFPD crime dashboard data, this would be San Francisco’s 44th homicide of the year.

If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Image: Google Street View