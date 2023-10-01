A man attacked four people in Downtown San Francisco easly Saturday morning, apparently stabbing three and assaulting another.

The San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) received an emergency call about an assault in progress near Market and Battery streets at approximately 7:45 a.m., according to KTVU. Simultaneously, reports of a stabbing incident near 4th and Market Streets reached authorities.

SFPD officers reportedly responded to the scene and detained the suspect believed to be responsible for both the assault and the stabbings. Emergency medical services also reportedly attended to all four adult victims were rushed to the hospital to receive medical attention for their injuries.

As of now, the conditions and identities of the victims remain undisclosed. However, SFPD is conducting an active investigation.

Feature image via Google Street View.