- Apparently, the robotaxi companies only have to report crashes to the state DMV when they are in testing mode, with no passengers in them. This loophole led members of the County Transportation Authority on Tuesday to question whether the companies aren't cherrypicking what they report to the state. [Chronicle]
- There was a mass shooting in Maine last night that claimed 18 lives, about as many lives as the state of Maine typically loses to homicide in an entire year. The shooting took place in two locations, at a bowling alley and at a bar four miles away, and the suspect is still at large. [New York Times]
- A man in his 40s was killed Wednesday night in a hit-and-run involving a stolen SUV on International Boulevard in Oakland. The victim was pinned between two cars that were crashed into by the SUV, and the driver fled the scene on foot. [East Bay Times]
- A pedestrian running across traffic on I-580 in Richmond led to a collision Wednesday night, and the pedestrian died. [KTVU]
- A woman was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday night after a shooting outside the Coliseum BART station in Oakland. [KRON4]
- SF Mayor London Breed wants to rename the block of Grove Street in front of Davies Symphony Hall after former symphony conductor Michael Tilson Thomas, who led the symphony from 1995 to 2020. [KTVU]
- The Chronicle took a deeper dive into the Sunol Glen School District battle over a Pride flag ban, and how the issue highlights the semi-secret prejudices in the small town of Sunol that had remained hidden to many until now. [Chronicle]
Photo: Josh Hild