- One man is dead and another is injured following a shooting at a barbershop in San Leandro. The shooting happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday at Harrison Brothers barbershop, on the 2200 block of E. 14th Street. [KTVU]
- That aggressive sea otter that was harassing surfers in Santa Cruz was apparently pregnant in recent months, and she now appears to be a mother. The implication is that her odd behavior may have had to do with the pregnancy. [Chronicle / ABC 7]
- Downtown and SoMa businesses are expressing concerns about the security zone that's getting set up for the APEC summit next month. Also, the Salvation Army runs a senior center and food relief operation that's in the security zone and they don't think they'll be able to operate that week. [NBC Bay Area]
- Apple is raising prices on its subscription products, and Apple TV+, currently $6.99 per month, is going up to $9.99 per month. This follows similar hikes last fall. [CNBC]
- Our new Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, once wrote in support of criminalizing gay sex, so that's great. [CNN]
- The $267,230 loan that Justice Clarence Thomas got from a friend to purchase his fancy RV was entirely forgiven, raising new ethical and tax questions. [New York Times]
- Facebook posted sharply higher Q3 earnings today, thanks to an apparent spike in ad revenue. [KPIX]
- Back of the House restaurant group is opening a third location of Mexican concept Flores in Emeryville, in the Bay Street complex, and it will also have a taqueria attached. [East Bay Times]
Photo: CA Dept of Fish & Wildlife