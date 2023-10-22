- The Bay Area is seeing some light scattered showers Sunday, as a cold front moves through. There might even be thunder from noon to 2, but it should clear up by Sunday night. [KGO / NWS Bay Area]
- San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel will be out for at least the next two games due to a shoulder injury, specifically a hairline fracture, that he suffered in the first play of their recent game in Cleveland. Samuel will not be playing in the Monday night game or the game against Cincinnati the following week, but hopefully will return for the Jacksonville game on November 12. [KRON4]
- An East Bay food truck called Miss Chiles Mexican was stolen in downtown Oakland. Five days later, the Oakland police located the truck near the Oakland Coliseum, but thieves had stripped it of valuable equipment, including the generator and the salad bar. [KTVU]
- 2024 presidential candidate Marianne Williamson is coming to San Francisco to preach at the Glide Memorial Church in the Tenderloin on Sunday. Self-help author, motivational speaker, and one-time Oprah Winfrey “spiritual advisor” has apparently called herself a “bitch for God” for years. [Standard]
- An East Bay nanny, 28-year-old Michelle Nicole Hidalgo from Antioch, who was initially charged with producing and distributing child pornography of the child she watched, now faces additional charges. This follows the discovery of evidence indicating she allegedly sexually abused the 8-month-old child under her care. [KTVU]
- A shooting at a high school party in the East Bay resulted in the death of a 16-year-old, and several others suffered non-life-threatening injuries. [KPIX]
- A $500,000 statue was stolen from a South Bay home in Saratoga, on the 15000 block of Norton Road, the sheriff’s office said. [KRON4]
- Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes in Gaza, Syria, and the occupied West Bank amid a two-week-long conflict with Hamas, targeting various locations, including two airports in Syria and a mosque in the West Bank believed to be used by militants, as tensions continue to heighten. [KNTV]
Feature image via Unsplash/Casey Horner.