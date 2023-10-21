A driver led San Francisco police on a high-speed chase that culminated in his pickup truck crashing into a high-end furniture store in SF's Design District on Friday afternoon.

The impact of the crash was so powerful that it left the a bystander (minorly) injured and shook nearby apartments, according to KTVU. The driver was later reportedly detained by police.

The chaotic ordeal began when the driver in a pickup truck, suspected of being involved in multiple accidents, reportedly struck an occupied vehicle in the area of 8th and Harrison streets. The truck then fled from the scene, leaving two occupants of the other vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver continued towards 8th and Townsend, then plowed into an unoccupied vehicle and two other occupied vehicles before its final destination: the showroom of the furniture store Roche Bobois Paris around 5:15 p.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) officers found the driver still inside the vehicle, unresponsive state. Officers immediately rendered aid and called for paramedics.

One resident living in the building above the furniture store, Jeff Hsu, recounted the experience to KTVU, saying, "I was just up in my apartment, which is this building, and then I heard a loud crash and I could feel a sudden jolt in the whole building." He added that he looked out the window and saw people walking towards the corner with their phones out recording.

A tow truck company later removed the pickup truck from the building, and police say it remains an active investigation.