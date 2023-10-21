- As Dungeness crab season begins, state wildlife officials say that poaching has already begun — and in a new and modern twist, hundreds of poachers have been taking ride-share services to illegally access remote areas at night to do their dirty work. “This is the first time we’ve seen Uber used this extensively” along the San Mateo County coast, James Ober, a lieutenant with the law enforcement division of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, told the Chronicle.
- Head's up: Caltrans is closing a section of southbound Highway 87 in San Jose from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. for repairs, likely to cause delays and detours for South Bay drivers. The 56-hour closure spans from Interstate 280 to Highway 85. [KNTV]
- A San Francisco Airbnb host, Erika Gemzer, says that her home in the Mission District was flooded and damaged by guests, after a clogged and broken toilet left running for over 15 hours resulted in nearly $300,000 of losses. This incident forced Gemzer and her husband, who are expecting their first child soon, to move out of their home six months ago, and the house remains unfixed, she claims. [KGO]
- Two mail carriers were attacked on the job in the Mission District this week, authorities say, although luckily neither postal worker was seriously injured. The assailants managed to steal mail and mailbox keys, and federal investigators are offering a $150,000 reward for information related to the attacks, which have been increasing in the Bay and across the country. [KTVU]
- The body of a missing French resident and pilot for Air France, Tom Gerbier, was found in Sequoia National Park in an area known as "The Notch." After he didn't return for his flight on October 18, search and rescue operations, involving the Inyo County Sheriff's Office and the National Park Service, led to the discovery that he had fatally fallen approximately 1,000 feet from a cliff. [KRON4]
- Renowned Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, known for her "Infinity Mirror Rooms" exhibitions, has issued an apology for racist and anti-Black comments found in her 2002 autobiography. This apology came as her new show opened at SFMOMA, and in her statement, Kusama, who is 94 years old, expressed deep regret for using hurtful and offensive language. [NYT]
- A San Rafael Home Depot employee was apprehended on charges of embezzling around $1.2 million over the past year from the home improvement retail store. When she was arrested, she was found with $8,000 in cash on her. [KRON4]
- A new rooftop restaurant with 400 seats is set to open Saturday night near Union Square, featuring a sushi bar, DJ lounge, and skyline views. This Chotto Matte eatery, offering Japanese-Peruvian food and vibes, marks the first West Coast location the global chain with restaurants in England, Miami, and the Middle East. [Chronicle]
