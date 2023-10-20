- Four-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors and former NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Andre Iguodala announced his retirement after 19 seasons on Friday morning. The 39-year-old said it was the “right time” and said he turned away interest from the Warriors and many other teams before this season. [ESPN]
- The Oakland Zoo announced that a new baby giraffe named Kendi was born, marking the first giraffe birth at the zoo in 11 years. The female calf was born to mother Kijiji (after a lengthy gestation period of 14-16 months), weighing 150 pounds at birth and already standing at 6 feet, five inches tall. [KRON4]
- A San Jose father, David Anthony Castro, is facing charges for the death of his 3-month-old baby girl, who died from an overdose of opioids and methamphetamine in May. Castro is charged with felony child neglect and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance. [KTVU]
- The Valley Transportation Authority Board of Directors' chair announced that the San Jose BART extension, already facing massive cost estimates and delays, will have an extra layer of bureaucracy: an oversight committee. It will review project issues, make recommendations, and examine its financial aspects. [Mercury News]
- Two California Hells Angels members have been sentenced for their involvement in a criminal enterprise that included the murder and illegal cremation of another Hells Angel. Jeremy Greer (43) from Sonoma County Hells Angels received a seven-year prison sentence for violent crimes within a racketeering conspiracy, and Merl Hefferman (54) from Fresno Hells Angels was sentenced to four years in prison for obstruction of justice. [KRON4]
- An extremely rare almost 6-foot-long hoodwinker sunfish washed up on Kehoe Beach on the Point Reyes National Seashore this week, which is more commonly found off the coasts of Chile, Australia and New Zealand. [SFGATE]
- Police arrested two suspects, Eddie Robinson (39) and Christy Rivera (47), in connection with a series of robberies in San Jose, and upon further investigation, discovered of a cache of weapons in one suspect's residence. [KTVU]
