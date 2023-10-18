- A 35-year-old Muslim mother, wearing a hijab, says she was harassed and spat at in Burlingame on Tuesday as she walked to pick up her kids from school. It's the latest hate-crime incident locally to arise during the latest outbreak of violence in the Middle East. [KTVU]
- A pair of bicyclists who were fatally struck by some lumber on a moving truck on Napa's Silverado Trail Tuesday have been identified as a couple visiting from Portland. They were Christian Deaton, 52, and Michelle Deaton, 48, were in the bike lane when a flatbed truck's load of lumber shifted and struck them. [KPIX]
- An audit of the review process for grants by the SF Community Challenge Grant Program has found more irregularities, which seem to point back to the program's embattled director Lanita Henriquez, who is now on leave, and former city official Rudolph Dwayne Jones. Henriquez and Jones have both been charged with misappropriation of public money, bribery, and financial conflict of interest. [NBC Bay Area]
- Right around the same time that there was a rollover crash in SF's Broadway Tunnel on Wednesday, there was a crash in the Posey Tube connecting Oakland and Alameda as well, injuring two. [KTVU]
- The new monthly SF overdose death numbers for September have been released, and the city actually saw a drop to 54, down from a high of 84 in August. [Chronicle]
- British comedian and candidate for Parliament Eddie Izzard is performing at San Francisco's Orpheum Theater this weekend. [KQED]
- Berkeley-based Boichik Bagels, which has already expanded to the South Bay, is opening in Larkspur early next month. [Chronicle]
Photo: Anthony Fomin