- A pedestrian was killed by a Muni bus early Thursday morning on Van Ness Avenue. The collision happened around 1 a.m. at Van Ness and O'Farrell, and details are slim so far, but KTVU obtained video of a Muni bus with a cracked windshield. [KTVU]
- Van Ness Avenue was closed in both directions early Thursday as a result of the collision and investigation, and motorists were being told to seek alternate routes. [SFFD/Twitter]
- The drama continued at the SF Police Commission Wednesday night, with the latest thorn in the side of Mayor London Breed, Commissioner Max Carter-Oberstone, voicing his objections to Breed's proposed ballot measure that would expand some police powers without the commission's approval, leading to two other commissioners walking out of the meeting in protest. [Mission Local]
- In more car-ramming, smash-and-grab news, thieves used a car to ram their way into a Sunglass Hut in Corte Madera early Wednesday. [Bay Area News Group]
- Netflix is raising its prices again, with the premium tier going up to $22.99/month, and the basic "one-stream" tier going up to $11.99 per month. [CNN]
- Steph Curry was back in form Wednesday night at the Chase Center in a preseason game against the Sacramento Kings, scoring a game-winning three-pointer to take the game 116-115. [Bay Area News Group]
- Jim Jordan was defeated in yet another floor vote for Speaker of the House, and they House is now considering putting a temporary Speaker into the job until the end of the year. [New York Times]
- Surprise! Professional nutjob Sidney Powell is now seeking to distance herself from Donald Trump as her Georgia trial nears. [New York Times]