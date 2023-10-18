There was a rollover crash Wednesday morning apparently only involving one car inside the Broadway Tunnel connecting North Beach and Russian Hill.

The crash occurred in the eastbound part of the tunnel sometime shortly before 11:30 a.m., which is when the emergency alerts went out from the San Francisco Fire Department and SF Department of Emergency Management (DEM).

As KTVU reports, one person, the driver of the car that rolled over, was hospitalized with injuries. The extent of their injuries is not known.

As of noon the Broadway tunnel remained closed, and the DEM had not yet declared the situation resolved as of 4:15 p.m.

