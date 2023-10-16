With the global spotlight of the APEC leaders summit about to shine on San Francisco in less than a month, Governor Gavin Newsom has kicked down a few million dollars in hopes of cleaning up SF streets and transit stops.

SF City Hall officials are likely and rightfully in freakout mode, as we are just one month from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders's Summit (APEC). The microscope will be on our city with a less-than-stellar reputation for cleanliness, with journalists from around the world, and dignitaries all the way up to President Biden in town. City officials want to roll out the red carpet, but the problem in this town is that the red carpet often gets covered with trash.

But cleanup help is on the way. The Examiner reports that Governor Gavin Newsom just announced a $3 million grant to clean up SF streets and transit stops, with the grant being announced just weeks before the APEC conference.

“The trash we see on our roadsides and public areas is completely unacceptable – Californians deserve better,” Newsom said in a press release. "Cleaning up public spaces will help us restore a sense of pride and a sense of community throughout the state.”

That press release does not specifically mention APEC. But it does note that the grants are being handed out across the state, and specifies that “Grant examples include $3.3 million to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency to clean transit stations and bus stops throughout the city.”

Per the Examiner, SFMTA has ramped up their cleaning of transit shelters by 50% this year, now cleaning them three times a week instead of just twice. The agency also says will begin more aggressive cleaning of and even replacements of transit shelters, particularly in the Tenderloin and on Market and Mission streets, “toward the end of the month.”

Related: San Francisco Leaders Get Ready to Roll Out the Red Carpet For Politicians and Journalists From Across Asia In November [SFist]